January 27, 1929 -

May 31, 2019



Catherine Jean (Coyle) Ryberg passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the age of 90 years at Aegis Living on Queen Anne.



She was born on January 27, 1929 in Steubenville, Ohio to William and Esther Coyle and was one of 8 children. The family moved to Seattle and Catherine attended public schools in Seattle, where she graduated from Queen Anne High School. She attended the U of W and was a member of Kappa Delta sorority.



Catherine married Seattle native William (Bill) Ryberg in June of 1948. Bill's career with National Bank of Commerce and Rainier National Bank took the family to Aberdeen, Wash. and Bellevue, Wash. where they brought up their three children, Nancy (Diers) Dickerson, David Ryberg (Joan Penney), and Bill Ryberg (Evelyn). Catherine and Bill retired to Seattle's Magnolia district, where they enjoyed many years of travel, family gatherings, and spending time together.



She is survived by her three children, as well as grandchildren Sarah Boin (Patrick), David Diers, Beth Williams (James Heath), Bryan Ryberg (Michele), Nathan Gerdes (Kelly Guiney) and great-grandchild, Marcel Williams. She is also survived by sisters Alyce Robinson and Carolyn Carl, and brother William Coyle, along with many nieces and nephews.



The family thanks the caring staff of Aegis of Queen Anne on Galer for their wonderful support.



A private family gathering will be held at a future date to celebrate Catherine's life. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary