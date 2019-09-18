|
February 7, 1924 -
September 10, 2019
Catherine "Katie" Matheson Gilbert Worley of Mount Vernon, WA, was born on February 7, 1924 and passed away peacefully in her home on September 10, 2019. The world has lost a vibrant lady who always wore red.
Katie grew up in Mount Vernon and graduated from the Annie Wright Seminary in Tacoma and the University of Washington, where she majored in music, joined the Delta Gamma Sorority and was President of the UW Junior Class Student Body.
In 1947, she married Dr. Harry E. Worley after a seven year courtship, they were together 69 years. Upon graduating from the University of Wisconsin Medical School at Madison, they moved to Pensacola, Florida and San Diego, California where he was stationed as a naval flight surgeon during the Korean War. Following the war, he completed his medical training in Seattle. They returned to Mount Vernon, where he started his practice and raised a family.
Katie enjoyed Husky football and visiting Hawaii with Harry. She spent many happy summers with her family and friends at their cabin on Samish Island. She was of Scottish descent and belonged to Clan Matheson. Katie was a member of PEO, Ann Carlson Orthopedic Guild, Camp Fire, Tyee Club, UWAA, Washington Athletic Club and Women's University Club. She was a member of the Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church and sang in the choir until her death.
Katie was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Harry E. Worley, daughter Elizabeth Ann Worley, parents Warren and Patsy Gilbert, and sister-in-law Marilyn Gilbert.
She is survived by her daughters, Catherine and Barbara, her brother Warren "Bud" J. Gilbert, Jr., nieces and nephews Jayne Gilbert, Warren Gilbert (Suzanne), Nancy Gilbert, John Gilbert, Peter Gilbert and eight grandnieces and nephews. She is also survived by cousins Carol Quillian, Cynthia Cutter, Catherine Woods, William Quillian and Mary Clay Harren.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5th at the Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church, 1511 E. Broadway Street, Mount Vernon, WA 98274.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church or the Dr. and Mrs. Harry E. Worley Scholarship Fund c/o Skagit Valley College Foundation, 2405 E. College Way, Mount Vernon, WA 98273.
Guests are encouraged to wear something red in Katie's honor.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Sept. 19, 2019