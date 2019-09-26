|
|
|
February 7, 1924 -
September 10, 2019
Catherine "Katie" Matheson Gilbert Worley, of Mount Vernon, WA was born on February 7, 1924 and passed away peacefully in her home on September 10, 2019.
She was married to Dr. Harry E. Worley who predeceased her in 2016.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5th at the Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church, 1511 E. Broadway Street, Mount Vernon, WA 98274.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church or the Dr. and Mrs. Harry E. Worley Scholarship Fund c/o Skagit Valley College Foundation, 2405 E. College Way, Mount Vernon, WA 98273.
The world has lost a vibrant lady who wore red every day of the year. Guests are encouraged to wear something red in her honor.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Sept. 27, 2019