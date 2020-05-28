August 2, 1928 -
April 29, 2020
Charles Blair, age 91, lovingly supported by his children and friends, was peacefully received into the arms of our Lord on April 29, 2020.
Charlie, as he was known by most, was born August 2, 1928, in Almay, Tennessee.
Prior to settling in Skagit County, he served in the Navy, earned his master's degree in business and started his family.
Along the way, he managed a casino restaurant in Reno, and food service programs in various state colleges before he settled in Skagit County with his wife Zoja. They owned and ran two popular restaurants, The Broaster Restaurant in Mount Vernon and the Midway House Restaurant on Chuckanut Drive.
Charlie and Zoja made friends everywhere. They were known for their hospitality, broasted chicken and homemade bread pudding that was served daily at the Broaster buffet, which was the first of its kind lunch/dinner buffet in Mount Vernon at the time.
He shared Zoja's passion for travel. They visited every continent in the world except for Antarctica.
He was an active member and manager of the Mount Vernon Elks Club for many years before retiring.
After Zoja passed away, he married Della Young, with whom he enjoyed making new friends locally and in Yuma, Arizona. Della preceded him in death in 2016.
Charlie was one of a kind. We will all remember him for his kind heart and generous spirit.
Charles Blair is survived by his children and step-children, Arnis Delmage of Mount Vernon, Betty Murphy of Mount Vernon, Diana Presnell of Stanwood and Belinda Williams of Ohio, his grandchildren Melissa Phillips, Alicia Davies, Sebastian Davies, Donald Davies, Kyle Murphy, Charlie Presnell, Nichole Presnell, Greg Delmage, Arthur Delmage, Zoya Beder, David Williams, Kelly Rice and his sister Vanessa Van Heiningen of Arizona and his niece Beverly Jonson of Mount Vernon. Charlie is also survived by numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Sadly, Charlie was preceded in death by his daughter, Inta Davies and youngest son, David Blair.
At his request and due to the current pandemic, there will be no funeral. The family hopes to plan an intimate memorial and celebration of his life as soon as possible.
A heartfelt thanks to all of his family and friends who have given their love and support.
Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home in Mount Vernon.
Your thoughts and memories of Charlie can be extended through the on-line guest register at: www.hawthornefh.com
April 29, 2020
Charles Blair, age 91, lovingly supported by his children and friends, was peacefully received into the arms of our Lord on April 29, 2020.
Charlie, as he was known by most, was born August 2, 1928, in Almay, Tennessee.
Prior to settling in Skagit County, he served in the Navy, earned his master's degree in business and started his family.
Along the way, he managed a casino restaurant in Reno, and food service programs in various state colleges before he settled in Skagit County with his wife Zoja. They owned and ran two popular restaurants, The Broaster Restaurant in Mount Vernon and the Midway House Restaurant on Chuckanut Drive.
Charlie and Zoja made friends everywhere. They were known for their hospitality, broasted chicken and homemade bread pudding that was served daily at the Broaster buffet, which was the first of its kind lunch/dinner buffet in Mount Vernon at the time.
He shared Zoja's passion for travel. They visited every continent in the world except for Antarctica.
He was an active member and manager of the Mount Vernon Elks Club for many years before retiring.
After Zoja passed away, he married Della Young, with whom he enjoyed making new friends locally and in Yuma, Arizona. Della preceded him in death in 2016.
Charlie was one of a kind. We will all remember him for his kind heart and generous spirit.
Charles Blair is survived by his children and step-children, Arnis Delmage of Mount Vernon, Betty Murphy of Mount Vernon, Diana Presnell of Stanwood and Belinda Williams of Ohio, his grandchildren Melissa Phillips, Alicia Davies, Sebastian Davies, Donald Davies, Kyle Murphy, Charlie Presnell, Nichole Presnell, Greg Delmage, Arthur Delmage, Zoya Beder, David Williams, Kelly Rice and his sister Vanessa Van Heiningen of Arizona and his niece Beverly Jonson of Mount Vernon. Charlie is also survived by numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Sadly, Charlie was preceded in death by his daughter, Inta Davies and youngest son, David Blair.
At his request and due to the current pandemic, there will be no funeral. The family hopes to plan an intimate memorial and celebration of his life as soon as possible.
A heartfelt thanks to all of his family and friends who have given their love and support.
Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home in Mount Vernon.
Your thoughts and memories of Charlie can be extended through the on-line guest register at: www.hawthornefh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from May 28 to May 31, 2020.