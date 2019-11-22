|
|
October 1, 1958 -
November 16, 2019
Charles Lonnie Bullard passed away unexpectedly on Saturday November 16, 2019 at the age of 61.
He is survived by his wife Mary Bullard and his children Jennifer Martin and Chris Nugent.
Chuck was born October 1, 1958 in Escalon California where the family lived until they moved to Clear Lake Washington in 1966.
Chuck attended and graduated from Sedro-Woolley High School in 1977.
He met his wife Mary and the two married in June of 1991.
He had such a generous and kind heart full of love for his family and animals and was always ready to lend a hand when needed to family or friends.
Chuck was born legally blind but never let that obstacle be a hinderance in his ability to complete a task or work to provide for his family.
Those that knew him knew of his love for the Seahawks. On Sunday's you could always rest assured that he would be tuning in at game time to cheer on his team.
He was often seen walking to and from any destination always singing away to whatever song came to mind.
Chuck is also survived by his Mother Catherine "Louise" Bullard. Sisters Deborah Harrold (Mike), Carolyn Moore (Duane), Ruth Spaeth (Mark) and Sheila Bullard. Brothers Bill Bullard, Jack Bullard and Brad Bullard, Grandson Tai Charles and many, many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother Thomas Bullard, Nephew Russell Bullard and Father Lowal Bullard.
A Celebration Of Life will be held in his honor on December 7, 2019 at 1pm at the Sedro-Woolley Community Center located at 703 Pacific Street, Sedro Woolley WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Nov. 24, 2019