Charles "Chuck" Frandrup was welcomed into Heaven Saturday morning, November 14, 2020. He fought fiercely with an aggressive cancer, but eventually, graciously conceded, under excellent care at Everett's Providence Hospital, to God's timing and is now at peace.
We will miss Chuck's huge and generous heart with which he encouraged us, his musical laughter (his much appreciated but ONLY musical talent), and the twinkle in his smiling eyes.
Chuck was born November 1, 1947 in Marysville, CA and was raised in Saint Patrick's Children's Home until he attended Christian Brothers High School in Sacramento, CA.
He was taught a strong work ethic and the values of discipline, of community, and of a lifelong service to Christ by the Sisters of Mercy who raised him at St. Pat's. Chuck graduated from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, CA with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering in 1970.
Shortly thereafter, he began his employment with Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) which brought him to Santa Cruz. There he met the love of his life, Jeane Kraft, whom he married in 1976 at Camp Hammer in Boulder Creek, CA.
Chuck worked for PG&E for 15 years in Santa Cruz, Auburn and the Bay Area. He furthered his education and was conferred, in 1986, a Master's in Business Administration by St. Mary's College in Moraga, CA. He was also an active lifetime member of IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) and mentored many young engineers within the organization.
In 1994, Chuck moved the family for a change of pace to the Pacific Northwest where he managed and mentored the Electrical Engineering Department of Pend Oreille Public Utilities District in Newport, WA for 22 years. Chuck and Jeane left Newport, WA in retirement and moved to Anacortes in 2016.
He enjoyed his church, his family and friends, and playing racquetball.
Chuck was a lifetime learner and delighted in meeting young people committed to their studies. He never met a stranger and always encouraged those whom he encountered.
He was a courier of compliments, a student of Scripture, a lover of all creatures great and small, and a profoundly kind human being. He was humble about his brilliance, proud of his family, and a devoted follower of Christ. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Chuck is survived by his loving wife, Jeane Frandrup, his daughter Karen (Calvin) in Middleton, WI, his son Scott (Erica) in Alexandria, VA, his daughter Heidi in Anacortes, WA and his son Erich (Casey) in Panama City Beach in FL. He has 10 grandchildren to whom he was a beloved "Papa." Chuck's brother Wallace Frandrup (Lynn) lives in Carmichael, CA and his sister Pat Smallen lives in Marysville, CA.
His lifelong devotion to his family and firm belief in God supported him in his battle with cancer. That which gave him strength through his life and in his fight against the disease also gave him his peace at the end.
Since an electromagnetic field is a function of voltage, Heaven's hum will surely be audible upon Chuck's arrival. We love and miss you, Chuck.