Chuck Moffatt, age 87, of Mount Vernon, WA, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 12th, 2020. Per his request, no services will be held.
Charles Edward Moffatt was born September 21, 1932, in Montevideo, Minnesota to Clarence and Minnie Moffatt. He spent a portion of his grade school years in Fort St. John, British Columbia during the building of the Alaska-Canadian Highway where his father was the electrical foreman for the project. Chuck graduated from Montevideo High School and went on to college in Minneapolis, MN beginning a long and successful career in finance and accounting as Controller/CFO with hands-on management of accounting systems and departments for numerous firms well into his 80's.
Chuck was well regarded in business not only for his business acumen but his open-door policy, his quick wit and smile, and perhaps even for his numerous Sven and Ole jokes. A numbers man by trade, a wood working - weekend warrior having accomplished all of the cabinetry and finish work in the homes he shared with his wife of 67 years. And his drift wood pieces and elaborate needlework, without pattern, was celebrated at many a County Fair. He passed on his love of old cars, especially Studebakers, to his youngest daughter. Together they rebuilt at least one engine with only one bolt unaccounted for.
Always involved and serving his community, a few of his lifelong organizations and designations ranged from member and past presidents of Administrative Management Society (AMS), National Association of Credit Management (NACM), Loyal order of Moose Lodge 161, Spokane Scottish Rite-32 deg. Mason and Nile Temple of Mountlake Terrace WA. He was a longtime Lions Club member, since the early 70's,being honored with the Melvin Jones award in his Mount Vernon Lions Club of the past 20 years.
Chuck is survived by daughters Lorrie (Bob) Perry; Robin (Brian) Wood; and Shana A Moffatt; and two granddaughters.
He is preceded in death by his wife Lois.
