July 24, 1935 -

March 5th, 2019



Charles "Edd" Burnett passed away peacefully at home with his family on March 5th, 2019.



He was born on July 24, 1935 in Rush Springs, Oklahoma to Vaul and Susie Burnett, where he grew up with his younger brother James W. Burnett. He graduated from Rush Springs High School in 1954 and joined the United States Navy that same year. He spent four years with the Navy and was honorably discharged in 1958 from Whidbey Naval Station in Oak Harbor.



Dad was excited to start as a DJ at several of the local radio stations where he got to play his beloved Western Swing music on the air. Music and singing brought him so much joy - he ALWAYS had a song in his heart!



He then met and married Shirley Pearson, and resided in Mount Vernon, WA for 39 years. They had one son Michael Burnett.



Dad worked for Skagit Corporation as a machinist from 1961 to 1972 and then he settled into a career at Cascade Natural Gas where he retired from in 1997.



Upon retirement Dad moved back to Oklahoma and enjoyed his retirement golfing, woodworking and then got involved with Western Swing Music Society. Boy did that keep him busy and so happy traveling around to the show cases and singing his heart out! He was inducted into the Hall of Fame for Washington, Oklahoma and California chapters. As if that wasn't enough, he also joined the Masonic Lodge in Oklahoma and was involved with them for several years.



The real highlight for Dad was when he became a Grandpa first in 1997 when Korey Daniel was born and then again in 2003 when Kristian Michael came along. Dad shared a very special bond with his grandsons! He loved going to their sporting events and when the boys would go to Oklahoma to visit him for most of the summer. We were all so excited when he finally decided to move back home here in Mount Vernon.



He leaves behind his only son Michael and his wife Teresa, grandsons Korey and Kristian Burnett, numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and many many friends!



In lieu of flowers please make donations to North Puget Cancer Center, or to an organization of your choice.



A time of viewing will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 11:00am to 4:00pm and on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 10:00am to 11:30am at Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 1:00pm at Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA with a graveside service and reception to follow.



Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary