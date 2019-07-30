|
|
July 6, 1970 -
July 24, 2019
Charles Edward Ash III passed away July 24, 2019 in Johnstown, Colorado. He was born July 6, 1970 in Wichita, Kansas to Charles E. Ash II and Jennie Gail (Patterson) Ash.
He lived in several states including Aurora, Colorado until the 5th grade, then moved to Bozeman, Montana where he graduated from high school. He attended Montana State University for two years, then moved to Aspen, Colorado where he worked and skied.
He married Julie Funk on September 12, 1998. They lived in Florida where Charles achieved several scuba diving certificates. He also earned a captain's license there. Charles worked as a dive instructor in Florida, also working for Pinyon's Restaurant in Aspen, Colorado and the Brown Palace in Denver, Colorado, later working retail sales in Colorado.
Charles was a natural athlete and participated in all sports, especially excelling in soccer from his early years through middle age. He loved scuba diving, swimming and snorkeling, hunting and fishing and camping. He collected baseball and football cards. He had a great and quirky sense of humor and often quoted lines from his favorite off-beat movies.
Thankful to have shared his life are his children, Geneva (14) and Maren (12) and their mother, Julie; mother, Gail (Mike) Lowry of Johnstown; father, Charlie (Susan) Ash of Anacortes, WA; brother, Andrew (Stacie) Ash; step-brother, Brad Lowry and step-sister, Nicole (Clint) Sundt; nephews, Kyler, Carter and Quaid Ash, Caden and Cole Sundt, Lucas Lowry and nieces, Riann (Greg) Darley and Morgan Lowry and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Charles Ash Memorial Fund in care of Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Avenue, Greeley, Colorado 80634.
Life Celebration services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the Johnstown United Methodist Church with a luncheon to follow. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on July 31, 2019