September 15, 1931 -
November 9, 2019
Charles "Frank" Sharp, 88, of Anacortes, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at his residence with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Ketchum, Idaho, on September 15, 1931; the son of Paul and May Sharp.
Charles graduated from Hailey High School, ID in 1950. Following his graduation, Charles answered the call of his country to defend its ally in the Korean War. He enlisted in the US Marine Corp in 1951 and was discharged honorably in 1954 earning the Korean Service Medal with two bronze stars; the UN Service Medal (Korea), the National Defense Medal and Rifle M-1 Expert and Pistol .45 Expert badges.
Upon his honorable discharge he enrolled in the University of Washington, graduating in 1958 with a Bachelor's degree in Business Finance. Charles was immediately hired by Boeing where he worked as an Accountant until his retirement in 1991.
Charles met the love of his life, Louise Marie Lane, fondly known as Sue by all who knew her, in 1952 in Seattle. The couple married on July 17, 1953 and celebrated 66 years of union this past July. Together they had three daughters: Susan, Lori and Sandy.
Charles was a sports enthusiast, there wasn't a sport he did not like, though he was a noted Seahawks fan; his other favorite past-times included fishing, hunting, golfing and trap shooting. However, none of these interests superseded his spending quality time with his family. They always came first.
Charles is survived by his wife, Sue; daughters: Susan (Aaron James) and Lori (Steve Halverson); grandchildren: Amber (Gordon Estabrook), Kelsey, Dylan and Cody; great-grandchildren: Anthony, Ryder and Levi.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Sandy and brother James.
A Memorial Service for Charles will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Evans Funeral Chapel.
A Reception will follow the service at the Croatian Cultural Center.
Graveside service with Military Honors will be scheduled at a later date and will be announced on Evans website.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested in his remembrance to Seattle's Children Hospital or to Toys for Tots.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald on Dec. 4, 2019