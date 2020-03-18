|
June 16, 1978 - March 14, 2020
Charles H. Cook born June 16, 1978 passed away on March 14, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Bellingham Washington.
He was the son of Larry M. Cook and Cherie L. Hardin of Sedro Woolley.
Living most of his life in the Skagit Valley area. He went to school in Sedro-Woolley and Mount Vernon, WA. Obtaining his GED.
He was employed by G-Bros Inc in Burlington as a laborer until his death.
Charles was preceded in death by his mother Cherie L. Hardin, grandparents, Jim and Carol Hardin, and Charles Cook.
He is survived by his father Larry (Norma) Cook, sister Tara (Jeff) Haney of Bend, OR, brother Cameron Vance of Ferndale, grandmother Shirley Cook of Jacksonville, IL, friend Cary Sipe of Sedro-Woolley.
A celebration of life may happen late spring.
Charles (Charlie) will be missed.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 19, 2020