August 2, 1928 -
November 29, 2019
Charles Harvey Brumbaugh, Sr., age 91, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at home in Mount Vernon.
He was born August 2, 1928 in Birmingham, Alabama to W. C. and Nora (Hayes) Brumbaugh.
Charles served in the United States Marine Corp. and the Navy; he enlisted at the age of 15, was a very proud WWII veteran, Marine, A&E and "China Marine".
Charles married Rosetta Theresa Wright on February 2, 1951 at St. Margaret's Catholic Church, in Seattle. He was a Jack of All Trades, and anything he decided to do, he did with expertise, though every day, his number one priority and passion was his wife and family. Charles and Rosetta were active members of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.
He worked for the Boeing Company, retiring from a senior management role after 30 years of service.
Charles is survived by his wife, Rosetta Theresa Brumbaugh; children, Robert (Maggie) Brumbaugh and Karen (Mikael) Weigelt; grandchildren, Emelie (Greg) Near, Sydney (Kurtis) Johnson, Chase Huber, Victor (Arielyn) Borrodell, Alexandra (Aaron) Mowbray, Robert (Amanda) Brumbaugh, Jr. and Jeremy (Jennifer) Brumbaugh; great grandchildren, Kurtis, Jr, Adelyn and Kayliauna Johnson, Stellan, Clara and Orin Mowbray, Jackson and Wesley Brumbaugh, Elsa and Lucy Brumbaugh and Anevay and Sylar Borrodel.
He was preceded in death by his children, Charles Brumbaugh, Jr., Theresa Borrodell, Susan Brumbaugh, Mary Jean Brumbaugh; brother, W. C. Brumbaugh, Jr.
A time of visitation will be held from 2:00 to 6:00, Friday, December 6, 2019 at Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley; the Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:00, Friday, December 13, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 719 Ferry Street, Sedro-Woolley, with a reception following in the Church Hall.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Catholic Community Services or the Helping Hands Food Bank.
