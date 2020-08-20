August 11, 1937 -
August 18, 2020
Charles (Chuck) James Larsen went to be with his Lord and Savior August 18, 2020 at age 83 in Anacortes, WA.
He was born in Antigo, Wisconsin on August 11, 1937 to James and Alma (Duernberger) Larsen.
Chuck came to Anacortes in 1945 with his family and was raised on Guemes Island on his father's dairy farm and grew up in that small close-knit community. Chuck was proud of his milking skills and would boast that he could out-milk a milking machine.
During his school years he was a ferry hand on the six car Guemes ferry and later Chuck, his dad and younger brother Jim had a logging company on Guemes Island. Other early life experiences include working one summer on a Tender in Alaska and driving 18-wheeler trucks while attending Skagit Valley College.
In 1959 Chuck married the love of his life, Sharon Allen. Staying on Fidalgo Island throughout their marriage Chuck and Sharon raised their three children, Tami, Todd and Kim who have now given them eight grandchildren, six great- grandchildren and two Honorary grandchildren. He enjoyed his family and extended family tremendously.
Chuck was a Longshoreman working out of both the Anacortes and Everett Longshoreman Locals. This was a hard and physically taxing job that became easier with advancing technologies. When Chuck worked out of Everett, he chose to continue living in Anacortes and drive the 120-mile round trip daily. In 1986 Chuck became the Weigh Master for Port of Everett and retired from that position in 2003.
Chuck and Sharon took many extended trips, often taking grandchildren along for the ride. Chuck has driven through many parts of the US, which included several trips to the Mid-West and South to visit family and friends. Chuck loved the ocean, mountains and trees of the PNW, which were a part of his roots that continued to draw him back home to Fidalgo Island.
Chuck was a beneficial member of the Summit Park Grange, holding offices and was always there for the monthly dinners. Chuck and Sharon were also active members of Christ the King Church of Skagit Valley.
With five acres, Chuck spent many happy hours on his riding lawnmower, tending his fruit trees and gardening. He also enjoyed hunting, camping, going to grandchildren sporting events, king of his workshop. He always looked forward to the annual trip to his family, in Endicott, to make Smoked German Sausage. Chuck also had a passion for feeding the local birds at his home, the yard was full of bird feeders and hummingbird stations.
Chuck was preceded in death by his mother in 1945, his father in 1987, and all five of his siblings; Elwin "Tuff", Melvin, Bonnie, Alma "Dolly" and Jim Larsen. Not to mention his several good friends and his beloved dogs.
Chuck is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sharon (Allen) Larsen, their children: Tami (Garth) Gilden, Todd (Bobbie) Larsen and Kim (Larsen) Tucker. Also surviving him are grandchildren: Joe (Joanna) Gilden, Zack (Ericka) Tucker, Nyka (Liz) Osteen, July Tucker, Levi Tucker, Priya Khanna, Trinity Larsen, Ily Larsen.
Great-grandchildren: Phoenix Gilden, Bryce Randall, Lincoln Gilden, Grayson Randall, Aaliyah Aragon, Myles Khanna and Honorary grandchildren: George Lane and Sabrina Lane-Begin.
Our family wishes to acknowledge the extreme care and kindness Chuck received over the last two years from the many special caregivers at Rosario Memory Care Center in his 20-year fight against the progression of Frontal Temporal Disease (FTD).
