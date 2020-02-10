|
|
|
December 5, 1935 -
February 5, 2020
Charles Joseph 'Chuck' Cruse, 84, a longtime Sedro-Woolley resident, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on February 5, 2020.
Chuck was born in Sedro-Woolley on December 5, 1935, the son of Alfred & Maxine Cruse, Sr. He was raised and attended school in Sedro-Woolley, with the class of 1954.
In 1955 he enlisted into the U.S. Army, serving in Germany during the Korean Conflict with the Army Security Agency, a predecessor to the NSA. Following his discharge he returned to Sedro-Woolley where on August 9, 1957 he was united in marriage to Patricia Hoffman. Together they made their home and raised their family there.
Prior to enlisting in the Army Chuck began working at Northern State Hospital in 1954 where for 28 years he served as Supervisor of the Motorpool Dept. and then the maintenance department. He was literally the "last man standing" on the grounds when it finally closed in the mid 80's.
He then began a long career as a log truck driver, working for Skagit Loggers, Z Bros. and Nielson's until becoming an independent owner/ driver. And over those years he found time to build Patty three new homes.
In 2003 he and Patty moved to Helena, MT where they resided until 2013 when they returned to the Skagit Valley.
Chuck was an avid fisherman, hunter, crabber woodworker and the proverbial tinkerer. He was always on the move.
Chuck is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patty of Sedro-Woolley; his son Scott Cruse and his wife Jo of Helena, MT; eight grandchildren, Rachael Schaut (Shawn), Riley Burke (Karin), Raina Burke, Ashley, Caleb, Mackenzie, Madison and Ele Cruse and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and extend family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Michele Cruse and his brother, Alfred B. Cruse, Jr.
A Life Celebration service will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Lemley Chapel with Pastor George Henson officiating.
Memorials in honor of Chuck may be made to a charity of your choice.
Cremation and arrangements are under direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.
Share memories of Chuck and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 11, 2020