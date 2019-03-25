July 26, 1941 -

March 22, 2019



Charles Kirk Fleshman went to be with the Lord on March 22, 2019. He was surrounded by his immediate family, and his favorite cousin Kyra McCormill, of Florence, KY. He fought a brave battle against Multiple Myeloma, for 5 ½ years.



Kirk was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on July 26, 1941, to Andrew and Alma Fleshman. A military family, they set sail on a Navy ship for San Francisco, 2 days before Pearl Harbor was attacked, and eventually settled in the Skagit Valley.



In addition to his sister Frances Hildebrand (Chuck), of Bay City, Oregon, Kirk is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jane Frey. Also, by his daughter Dayna Frederick (John), grandchildren Justin, Kyle and Amy, son Drew Fleshman (Alison), grandchildren Erv and Zak, and daughter Becki Marks (Jeff) grandchildren Kady and Jaycee (Nichole) and four great-grandchildren of Lewiston, ID.



Kirk loved his family, and never missed an opportunity to let them know how proud he was of them.



After many futile years of suggesting to his kids that Sage would be the perfect name for a grandchild, on his 75th birthday, his family surprised him with a golden retriever, who was never far from his side. She is, of course, named Sage.



He loved motorcycles, fast cars, driftwood creations, restoring his 1971 Chevy pick-up truck (Old Red), and his 1977 GMC R.V. (Harvey).



He loved taking trips with Jane to fly kites at Cannon Beach. However, he often said there is no place better than home. He was perfectly content on his deck on the LaConner channel, watching the eagles, harvesting oysters from his beach, enjoying Oreos and homemade rhubarb pie.



He enjoyed racquetball and served as the Racquetball Director at Riverside Health Club for many years. He was an instructor there and spent many hours coaching, playing and shooting the breeze with his buddies at the club.



Kirk had varied careers in his lifetime, and spent years building beautiful custom homes in the Skagit Valley. He later started Fleshman Construction Inspectors, which his son Drew continues to this day.



A celebration of Kirk's life will be held Friday, March 29, 2019, 4:00PM at Hawthorne Funeral Home followed by a reception in the Hawthorne Reception Room.



Donations in honor of Kirk may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation or Hospice of the Northwest.



