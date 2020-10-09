Larry passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the age 68. He was born July 10, 1952 in Morganton, North Carolina to Charles J Pressley and Elsie "Viola" Pressley. When he was a toddler his family moved from North Carolina to Concrete, Washington.



Larry received an AA and auto mechanics degree from Skagit Valley College. He liked to spend his time restoring and working on classic cars whether it be his or his friends, hunting & camping with family and friends. Known to the community as the go to guy in the upper Skagit Valley. Larry would put people first, he would stop what he was doing to help any one in need. Whether it be stacking wood, fixing a car, to building a home, he was our jack of all trades.



Larry was preceded in death by his mother Viola Pressley, daughter Tracy May Pressley, sister Gail, nephew Josh Goodrow, along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.



He is survived by his father Charlie Pressley of Concrete, daughter Randi Jean Kemp (Mason), of Concrete, sons James Lawrence Pressley of Concrete, and Steve Wesley Nieshe, of Concrete. Sisters Sherrie (Ronald) Dickinson of Concrete, Nancy Goodrow, Partner Tara Taylor of Concrete, and life long friends Jackie Aldridge and Larry Haight of Concrete.



Larry had 10 grandchildren: Marissa Huizar, Shawn Kemp, Haley Pressley, Andrew Cate, Brody Conard, Wesley Nieshe, Logan Cate, Lucas Pressley, Kamryn Nieshe and Kinley Nieshe.



As per Larry's wishes, he will be cremated and the family will announce a celebration of life at a later time



Cards or flowers can be sent to his daughter Randi Kemp at 44325 South Skagit Highway Concrete, WA, 98237. Donations may be made to your favorite charity in Larry's name.

