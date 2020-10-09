1/1
CHARLES LARRY PRESSLEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHARLES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the age 68. He was born July 10, 1952 in Morganton, North Carolina to Charles J Pressley and Elsie "Viola" Pressley. When he was a toddler his family moved from North Carolina to Concrete, Washington.

Larry received an AA and auto mechanics degree from Skagit Valley College. He liked to spend his time restoring and working on classic cars whether it be his or his friends, hunting & camping with family and friends. Known to the community as the go to guy in the upper Skagit Valley. Larry would put people first, he would stop what he was doing to help any one in need. Whether it be stacking wood, fixing a car, to building a home, he was our jack of all trades.

Larry was preceded in death by his mother Viola Pressley, daughter Tracy May Pressley, sister Gail, nephew Josh Goodrow, along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is survived by his father Charlie Pressley of Concrete, daughter Randi Jean Kemp (Mason), of Concrete, sons James Lawrence Pressley of Concrete, and Steve Wesley Nieshe, of Concrete. Sisters Sherrie (Ronald) Dickinson of Concrete, Nancy Goodrow, Partner Tara Taylor of Concrete, and life long friends Jackie Aldridge and Larry Haight of Concrete.

Larry had 10 grandchildren: Marissa Huizar, Shawn Kemp, Haley Pressley, Andrew Cate, Brody Conard, Wesley Nieshe, Logan Cate, Lucas Pressley, Kamryn Nieshe and Kinley Nieshe.

As per Larry's wishes, he will be cremated and the family will announce a celebration of life at a later time

Cards or flowers can be sent to his daughter Randi Kemp at 44325 South Skagit Highway Concrete, WA, 98237. Donations may be made to your favorite charity in Larry's name.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved