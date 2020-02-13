Home

Lemley Chapel
1008 Third Street
Sedro Woolley, WA 98284
(360) 855-1288
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
729 Ferry Street
Sedro-Woolley, WA
View Map
CHARLES LAWRENCE CIMOCH


1937 - 2020
CHARLES LAWRENCE CIMOCH Obituary
November 4, 1937 - February 11, 2020

Charles Lawrence Cimoch, age 82, of Clear Lake, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Charles was born on November 4, 1937 to Lawrence and Emily (Pietrazewska) Cimoch in Chicago, Illinois.

Charlie served three years in the U.S. Air Force at Fairchild AFB in Spokane where he met Jane Close. He married Catherine "Jane" Close on July 29, 1961 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Sedro-Woolley.

He was a loving and generous husband and father. He worked 30 years and retired from Skagit Bendix, in Sedro-Woolley.

He was a life member of the Knights of Columbus North Cross Council #8672 in Sedro-Woolley.

Charles is survived by his wife, Jane; daughter, Carol Emily Cimoch; sons, James, Daniel and Robert (Stephanie) Cimoch; sister, Helen Cimoch; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Terry (Barb) Close and Jess (Gloria) Close; nephew, Tyler (Jodi) Ramsey; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and 11 siblings.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00AM, Friday, February 21, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 729 Ferry Street, Sedro-Woolley.

Arrangements are under the care of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.

Memorials may be made in Charles honor to Helping Hands Food Bank, Sedro-Woolley.

Share your memories of Charles and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 16, 2020
