SERVICE NOTICE
Charles Lawrence Cimoch, age 82, of Clear Lake, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00AM, Friday, February 21, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 729 Ferry Street, Sedro-Woolley.
Arrangements are under the care of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.
Memorials may be made in Charles' honor to Helping Hands Food Bank, Sedro-Woolley.
Share your memories of Charlie and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.
Lemley Chapel
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 14, 2020