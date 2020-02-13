Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lemley Chapel
1008 Third Street
Sedro Woolley, WA 98284
(360) 855-1288
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
729 Ferry Street
Sedro-Woolley, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES CIMOCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES LAWRENCE CIMOCH

Send Flowers
CHARLES LAWRENCE CIMOCH Obituary
SERVICE NOTICE

Charles Lawrence Cimoch, age 82, of Clear Lake, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00AM, Friday, February 21, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 729 Ferry Street, Sedro-Woolley.

Arrangements are under the care of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.

Memorials may be made in Charles' honor to Helping Hands Food Bank, Sedro-Woolley.

Share your memories of Charlie and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.

Lemley Chapel
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -