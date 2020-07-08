June 16, 1940 -
July 1, 2020
Charles Meade Sprouse was born on June 16, 1940 in Burlington, Wa.
He passed away on July 1, 2020 during heart surgery at the UW Medical Center in Seattle.
Meade graduated from Mount Vernon High School with the class of 1958.
He married Geraldine Carol Roach in September of 1959. Meade and Geri celebrated 60 years of marriage this past September .
In 1960, Lil' Meade was born followed by Rick in 1963 and Kevin in 1966. 3 young boys at the age of 26! Meade and Geri had their hands full for sure.
Meade was a good salesman and he worked various sales jobs in Skagit County. He sold clothes and mounted skis for the Ski Shoppe at The Varsity Shop in downtown Mount Vernon. He sold cars for a number of years for Rygmyr Lincoln-Mercury in West Mount Vernon. After he left the car business, he turned to Real Estate and was fortunate enough to work for Alan Brown and Gary McMillan. He spent over 20 years with Brown and McMillan Real Estate, retiring in 2006.
Meade loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and traveled on many hunting and fishing trips with longtime friends Doug Olson, Bill Crawford and Tod Bos. He was well known on the Skagit River and fished it for over 60 years.
Meade was a 50+ year member of the Skagit Golf and Country Club where he made many, many friends over the years. He was also a founding member of the Six Fools Ranch in Winthrop and a Charter Member of the Cedardale Social Club in South Mount Vernon.
Many people knew Meade as "Rooster" . He was proud of the nickname and he lived up to it.
Meade was preceded in death by his parents (Morris "Bud" and Clara Sprouse), his son (Eric "Rick" Sprouse), and his younger brother Steve Sprouse.
Meade leaves behind his wife, Geri, at the family home in Mount Vernon; sons Meade (Jill) and Kevin, both of Mount Vernon; grandchildren Clayton (Nicole) of Colfax, Wa.; Tatum, Lane, Baxter and Wilson, all of Mount Vernon; his sister Sarai Seward of Mount Vernon; and nieces and nephews Kristy (Kevin) Kottkey of Forest Grove, Oregon; Matt (Thelxie) Seward of Seattle, Wa.; Lori (Shamus) Campbell of Bellingham, Wa.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a local charity of your choice in Meade's name.
Due to current circumstances, we must postpone a celebration of life until a later date.
You may share your memories of Meade at Hawthornefh.com