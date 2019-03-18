Resources More Obituaries for CHARLES METZ Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? CHARLES METZ

Walter Charles Metz, 76, passed away at Providence Medical Center in the morning of February 22, 2019. All his family was near to say their goodbyes to him and pay respect to the full life he led.



Walter was born in Georgia in 1942, to parents Queen Esther Herrington and Walter Charles Metz.



He enlisted in the service when he was just 17 and met his wife, Lettie, shortly afterwards. He married in 1967, and eventually moved with his family to Washington in 1980. He had an honorable 20 year military history, in both the Navy and the Coast Guard and retired as Chief Petty Officer. After his discharge, he had a fulfilling career in landscaping and carried a passion for gardening the rest of his life.



Walter was a loving father of two daughters and three grandchildren, to whom he was affectionately known as "Poppa". His grandkids have no shortage of fond memories of their time with him, from beach vacations to sleepovers to completing outdoor projects.



He finally settled in Sedro-Woolley ten years ago and made a home there. He made friends easily with his neighbors, took part in the Skagit Men's Garden Club, and drove his beloved blue Ford truck through town on errands. Walter was well traveled, having touched foot on many countries during his time in the service, and visiting 48 out of the 50 states with his wife.



He loved the little things in life: solving word search puzzles, snacking on his favorite foods, watching the six O'clock nightly news, and getting up earlier than anyone in the house to read the paper and make coffee. Always sociable and with a signature charm, almost anything could make him laugh.



He enjoyed working in the backyard, going on the occasional road trip, visiting local restaurants, and spending time with his adult children and grandkids.



He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Lettie Metz, daughters Valerie Borrego and Colette Metz, brothers Ross and Paul, sister Bess, and grandchildren Rico, Tessa and Tony.



He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Jim and Dub, and sisters Lana and Libby.



To carry on his memory, consider sharing a laugh with loved ones in the spirit of his great sense of humor, or planting a flower or tree, as he loved to garden.



We love you Poppa. You will be greatly missed. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 23, 2019