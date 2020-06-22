CHARLES RICHARD "DICK" HYATT
August 15, 1944 -
June 6, 2020

Dick Hyatt was born Aug. 15, 1944 in Sedro- Woolley, WA to Charles R. and Phyllis Hyatt.

He attended school in Sedro- Woolley, graduating in 1962 and then attended Western Washington State College in Bellingham, WA. After his secondary education, he owned and operated Auto Kraft in Burlington, WA before building his own shop and moving the business to Sedro-Woolley where he raised his 2 sons Chuck and Mike.

He and the boys enjoyed skiing, riding motorcycles, hiking, snowmobiling and trips to Canada. He got his pilots license for small aircraft and enjoyed flying over the mountains in Washington, looking for places to hike. He married Sharon Doty in 1981 and they enjoyed riding horses and motorcycles with family and friends.

In 1984, he and Sharon along with her 3 daughters moved to Moses Lake to fulfill his wish to farm which he did until his death on June 6, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his younger sister Margie, parents Chuck and Phyllis, Uncle Dick, Aunt Gertie and his youngest son Mike.

He is survived by his wife Sharon in Moses Lake, son Chuck and wife Brenda in Port Angeles, daughter Kristine Irwin and husband Paul in Moses Lake, daughter Amy Seidel and partner Doug Johnson in Lynden, daughter Lacey Walker and partner Jerry Gensburg in Sedro-Woolley, 18 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held with family and close friends at a later date, in Moses Lake.

Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
