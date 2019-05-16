

August 31, 1930 -

May 9, 2019



Born and raised in Anacortes, Washington, Charlie "ELMER" Gilden passed away on May 9, 2019 surrounded by his loving wife and family.



Elmer was born to Glenn and Charlie L. Gilden on August 31, 1930 in Anacortes. He was an Alumni of Anacortes High School.



He started working at a fairly young age at Sebastian Stewart Fish Cannery as a machinist in Anacortes and was also a commercial fisherman; fishing in Southeast Alaska and in and around the Puget Sound.



He married his loving wife Audre on September 3, 1949. They lived in Anacortes where they made their home and raised their 3 children.



He loved to hunt, fish, garden and be around his growing family, walk the docks in Anacortes to BS or help anyone in need.



After he retired from fishing and from being a machinist, he would still drive to the docks of Anacortes and also out to March point where he would sit and BS with anyone who was out there.



Elmer was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.



He leaves behind his loving wife Audre of almost 70 years. His three children: Claudia Huffman Gilden, Garth (Tami) Gilden, Gene (Diana) Gilden all of Anacortes. He was a grandfather to 8 grandchildren: Trisha, Dustin (Sara), Brandon (Cristy), Joseph (Joanna) Gilden, Jennifer, Jason, Jessica and Jeremy Huffman; 16 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, many distant family and numerous dear friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.



The family wish to thank Hospice and especially Dr. Les Conway for all his care.



A private family gathering will be forthcoming, and Elmer will be laid to rest at Fernhill Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to your favorite charity. Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from May 17 to May 22, 2019