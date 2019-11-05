|
May 16, 1941 -
November 1, 2019
Charlotte Ann (née Youngquist) Ellis, aged 78, a lifetime resident of Skagit Valley passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019.
She was born in Mount Vernon on May 16, 1941 to Walfred and Frances Youngquist. She graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1959. She started her nursing career after finishing college, working at Swedish Hospital, Northern State and then retiring from Skagit Valley Hospital after over 40 years.
She met her sweetheart, Bob Ellis and married him on June 5, 1964. In 1969, they moved into their forever home on Pleasant Ridge where they settled down together raising their family and making many life-long friends.
Charlotte was an avid knitter and seamstress. Over the years, she created many blankets, hats, and clothing for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many other families in the Valley. She also knit colorful hats for Children's Hospital every winter. Charlotte never met a stranger she could not strike up a conversation with. She was known as "Grandma" to everyone and always took care of those around her.
Charlotte is survived by her three children Wayne (m. Maria) Ellis, Jayne (m. Troy) Gilkey, Jarin Sliger; seven grandchildren Jessica Ellis, Myca (m. Alex) Kramer, Tara Gilkey, Kelly (m. Kenny) Jungquist, Jacob Gilkey, Zoe Gilkey, and Jess Sliger; her three great-grandchildren Wyatt, Mavis, and Charlie; and her many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents Walfred and Frances Youngquist, brother Ronald Youngquist, husband Robert Ellis, grandson Josh (m. Vanessa) Ellis, and great-grandson Hudson Ellis.
A graveside service will be held at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 11 a.m.
A reception will follow at the McLean Road Fire Station. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Children's Hospital or your favorite charity in her memory.
Services are under the direction of Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Nov. 5, 2019