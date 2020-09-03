April 15, 1932 -
September 1, 2020
Charlotte passed away peacefully at her home on September 1, 2020. She enjoyed a wonderful life, rich with family and friends.
Charlotte was born on April 15, 1932 in Helena, Montana to her parents Alice Balfour Brown and Edward O'Brien Brown. In 1941 her family moved to Anacortes. Charlotte graduated from Anacortes High School in 1950. She attended Holy Names College and Stanford University.
In 1955 Charlotte married Edward Breckenridge and together they raised their five sons in Bow, Washington. Charlotte was proud to be the first woman hired at the Shell Refinery in Anacortes. She also worked as a bookkeeper at other local businesses throughout her career, including the Chuckanut Manor.
By far though the most joy that Charlotte had was in raising their five sons. She and Ed spent countless hours in the stands at BEHS Kirkby Football Stadium as well as in the bleachers watching basketball, wrestling, track, and baseball. The tradition continued well into her eighties as she cheered on her grandchildren and then great- grandchildren.
Charlotte also enjoyed spending individual time with each of her children and grandchildren, sharing meals with them and creating special memories of a life well loved and lived.
Faith was also an important part of Charlotte's life. She was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church, and prior to that was a member of St. Mary's Church in Edison, where her sons served as alter boys.
Charlotte is survived by her five sons, Marc (Diana), Jeff (Laura), Jay (Andrea), Scott (Laura), and Tony (Heidi), fourteen grandchildren, Alyssa, Tarra, Krista, Ali, Lacey, Molly, Bonnie, Edie, Gable, Thomas, Andrew, Austin, Elly Rose, and Andrew, two step-grandchildren, Jakoeb and Austin, and twenty-four great- grandchildren. Charlotte is also survived by her sister Barbara Brundage, her brother Matthew Brown, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, including her dear friends Carol Luvera, Evelyn Kulstad, and Dianne Peth.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Breckenridge, and two grandsons, Michael and Tyler.
A private family graveside service will be held at Bow Cemetery.Please share your thoughts of Charlotte and sign the online guest register at www.hawthornefh.com.
Charlotte's family is grateful for the wonderful care and support provided by the caring staff of Hospice of the Northwest and Home Instead.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Charlotte's memory to the Kirk and Kim Peth and Ed Breckenridge Scholarship Trust in care of Financial Services Group, 336A East Fairhaven Avenue, Burlington, WA 98233 or to the Hospice of the Northwest Foundation, 227 Freeway Drive, Suite A, Mount Vernon, WA 98273.
