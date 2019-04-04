|
Cheri Michelle Winters unexpectedly passed away in Billings, Montana.
Cheri (51) was preceded in death by Donald Winters (father), Kathleen Winters (mother) and Linda Sweet (sister).
Cheri is survived by two daughters Heather and husband Joel DeRusha and Ashley Chandler and two grandsons, Wyatt DeRusha and Declan Chandler. Six siblings; Judy Pollock, Richard White, Greg Winters, Dawn Winters, Karen Winters and Mike Winters.
A celebration of Cheri Michelle Winters life will be held on April 7, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Sedro-Woolley Riverfront Park, 1001 River Rd., Sedro-Woolley, WA 98284.
This event is a potluck and will be held in the large covered picnic area with outlets for hot dishes.
Please share your memories and photos of Cheri Winters with her family and friends.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 5, 2019