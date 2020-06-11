July 29, 1945 -
June 6, 2020
Cheryl Lea Beyer (age 74) passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Cheryl was born in Bremerton, WA in 1945 to her loving parents Tate and May Kirkpatrick and was raised with her older sister Colleen Newton in Lyman, Washington.
She graduated from Sedro-Woolley High School in 1963 and received her Bachelor's in Nursing from the University of Nevada Reno in 1976.
She had multiple roles as a registered RN, spending her last eighteen years in public health working with underserved mothers and children in Spokane. Her unwavering kindness, loyalty and compassion made her an exceptional nurse and a cherished wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many.
Cheryl met the love of her life Dennis Beyer in 1978 in Reno, Nevada. They moved to Spokane, WA in 1982 where she spent the last 42 years sharing adventures and creating memories with her family and friends.
In 2009, she was diagnosed with a rare lung condition. She received the incredible gift of life on September 3, 2009 when she underwent a double lung transplant. One family's tragic loss provided her with ten more years on what she would describe "as a roller coaster with more highs than lows." She was eternally grateful for her donation.
Cheryl is survived by her beloved husband of 38 years Dennis, her son Christopher and wife Lisa May (Redwood City, CA), daughter Laurel Kelly and husband Mason Burley (Spokane, WA), her step-children Kristine Lay (Oregon), Nathan and wife Darcy Hickman (Alaska) and Tim and wife Bobbie Beyer (Nevada), 11 grandchildren, 6 great- grandchildren, her sister Colleen (Chuck) Newton, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Please join us for a celebration of Cheryl's life from 11-12pm on Saturday, July 4th, 2020 at 30636 State Route 20, Sedro-Woolley, WA followed by a BBQ.
In lieu of flower donations can be made in her honor to Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery, www.vanessabehan.org in Spokane, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.