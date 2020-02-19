Home

CHERYL WESTLAKE

CHERYL WESTLAKE Obituary
Cheryl Westlake, a longtime Shelter Bay resident, passed away from complications of cancer on January 6, 2020.

She will be dearly missed by her beloved pet Sarah, and her longtime friends in the community.

Cheryl was an active member of the Shelter Bay Community for many years, serving on various committees and the Board of Directors.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Pat Westlake.

In lieu of a memorial service, donations are suggested to be made in Cheryl's honor to the Skagit Valley Humane Society, located at 18841 Kelleher Rd., Burlington, WA 98233.

To share memories of Cheryl, please sign the online guestbook www. evanschapel.com
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 23, 2020
