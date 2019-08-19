|
|
December 29, 1947 -
May 28, 2019
We are sad to announce the unexpected passing of our dear brother Chris Leslie Custer on May 28th, 2019 at the Life care Center in Mount Vernon, Washington due to complications of diabetes. He was 71.
Chris was born on December 29th, 1947 in Roseburg, Oregon to Keith Custer and Carmen Abeel. When Chris was 6 years old his mother married Ted Ranlett and Ted was his dad from then on.
Chris graduated from high school in Salem, Oregon and went to college at the University of Oregon. He was a Young Republican leader and for his efforts campaigning was offered and accepted the invitation to attend the inauguration of Richard Nixon. Chris went on to Lewis and Clark law school and practiced law in Northwestern Washington.
He enjoyed playing and watching many sports throughout his life. He played basketball in high school. He loved to watch football and is remembered to be slamming his fist on the floor as he lay in front of the TV watching if it wasn't going the way he hoped. He taught his sisters to play chess, backgammon, checkers, Ping-Pong, football, and basketball. He was a voracious reader and learned to write very well in preparation for passing the bar exam.
In his 30s he very much enjoyed white water rafting and led many raft trips on the Deschutes River in Oregon. His nickname was "The Captain".
He is survived by his sisters Ellen Ranlett, Shelley West, and Gail Fischer; his nephews Jason Fischer, Nathan and Adam West and Troy Anniskett, and his niece Amanda Colon.
Chris did not want a funeral. His only expressed wish was to be cremated. In celebration of his life and in honor of his love of whitewater rafting, family members will take a whitewater rafting trip over Labor Day weekend.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Aug. 20, 2019