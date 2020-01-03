|
|
September 28, 1983 -
December 27, 2019
On December 27th, 2019, God decided that he needed Christopher Michael Brock to join him in Heaven, potentially for fishing or forging large swords. There must be some mission that God needed him for in order to take him away from his family. We do not agree with this plan and will be disputing this with God immediately upon our arrival. Christopher was and will remain our beloved son, loving husband, phenomenal father, cherished brother, cousin, grandson, uncle, nephew, and friend. Life without him is beyond fathoming.
He was born in Anacortes, WA only 36 years ago on a beautiful fall afternoon on September 28th, 1983. He spent all of his life in Skagit County, with a brief 6 months in Alaska as a baby.
He loved Samish Island where his grandparents lived; hiking, clamming, crabbing, the annual 4th of July celebration and fireworks, and generally having an all-around good island time. He worked over the last 10 years for Fred Meyer. His loves were spending time with his wife, Alyssia Faith Brock, his three year old daughter, Aunalee Grace Brock, and his son, Christian Donald Brock. They would go swimming, water sliding, fishing, to the aquarium, the zoo, and play at the park. He had a crazy obsession with fish and aquariums, plants, and knives, or anything sharp. He was witty, clever as a fox with a genius IQ, and could make his sister or wife burst out laughing no matter how much he was annoying them.
He leaves behind, and once again I will have to point out that we have monstrous issues with this being left behind thing, his beautiful wife and children, his parents, Geno and Julie Stemme, his sister, Sarah Snyder (who was her brother's partner in crime and very mischievous side kick, enjoying various escapades and adventures together), her husband, Luke, their daughters, Jessi and Lena, four step-brothers, Dane Stemme and his wife Melissa, Jonas Stemme, Destri Stemme and his wife Elizabeth, and Merrick Stemme, his Grandma, Sandra Wallberg Tidrington, and cherished aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
His Grandpa, Donald Vernon Tidrington, snuck off to heaven last year so he could be waiting for Chris, right behind Jesus.
We will forge forth and remember our dear, loving and amazing man on Sunday, January 12th at 3:00p.m. at Day Creek Chapel.
Please share your thoughts of Christopher and sign the online guest register at www.hawthornefh.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Jan. 7, 2020