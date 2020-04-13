|
April 10, 1990 -
April 6, 2020
Christopher, 29, was born in Sacramento, CA, but a longtime resident of Skagit County, passed away on Tuesday April 6th in Burlington, WA.
He is survived by his beautiful daughter, Milian Tennial (3), Mother, Betty Haslett of Skagit. Siblings Damon (Maria), Aloysia, Trey (Tiera), Markus (Shelbi), Lamica Brisco-Ray. His soulmate, Unyque Savare. 4 nieces and 3 nephews.
Chris (Black Jack) Tennial was loved by many people.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a date to be determined.
Cremation arrangements are under the care of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.
Donations can be made to his online go-fund me account!
Lemley Chapel
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 14, 2020