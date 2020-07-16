April 5, 1957 -
July 8, 2020
Cindy Louise (Van Horne) Strong, 63, of Mount Vernon, WA passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on July 8, 2020 as a result of cardiovascular disease.
Cindy, the daughter of Walt of Louise Van Horne was born on April 5, 1957 in Burlington, WA. She attended Burlington schools and graduated from Burlington-Edison High School in 1975.
Following a short time at Washington State University and the death of her father, Cindy returned to Mount Vernon to attend Mount Vernon Beauty School. It was the segue to developing her "glitz and glamour style" and her 40-year career as a hairstylist. She thoroughly enjoyed her clients and being a part of their lives. Sequential health issues led to her retirement in 2017.
Cindy married the love of her life, Randy Strong in Mount Vernon on May 6, 1994. Together they enjoyed sports, their husky football trips, sunny vacations, and evenings whipping up dinner on the barbeque. She enjoyed movies, with a personal deadline to see and critique each film nominated for Best picture prior to the annual Academy Awards. Then there was her guilty pleasure of all things, Reality TV.
Cindy is survived by her husband Randy Strong, their beloved dog Samantha, as well as several nieces, nephews, and close friends.
Cindy was preceded in death by her parents Walt and Lois Van Horne, sister and brother-in-law Barbara and Ralph Van Heerden, nephew Mike Heerden, father and mother-in-law Roy and Helen Strong, brother-in-law's Dennis and Larry Strong, and sister-in-law Willa Strong.
A celebration of life may be held at a later date. Memorial may be made in Cindy's name to the Wounded Warrior Project or a charity of your choice.
