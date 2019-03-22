December 23, 1923 -

March 19, 2019



Clair A. (Sam) Crossman passed away peacefully on March 19, 2019 in La Conner with family by his side.



Sam was born on December 23, 1923 in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine to Abner and Catherine Crossman. He moved to Washington as a boy and lived in Bellingham.



He joined the National Guard at 15 and served in the U.S. Army and Navy during World War 2.



He was married to Donna Willard in Bellingham on April 8, 1944. They resided in Skagit County since 1954.



In his early years he did a stint working on the Tyee tugboat for Bellingham Tug and Barge and spent a short time as a Snohomish County deputy sheriff patrolling Lynnwood. He then found his lifelong profession as a surveyor, starting in the oil fields of California, then with the WA State Highway Dept. building I-5.



In the early 70's he obtained his professional land surveyor's license and started his own company. He was self-employed for the remainder of his life and founded Skagit Surveyors. When he turned 94 he was named 'Honorary Surveyor of the Year' at a party given for him by members of the Land Surveyors Assoc. of WA, which he was extremely proud of.



Sam was also a Ham radio operator for many years and taught Ham radio and surveying at Skagit Valley College. In his later years he took writing classes and enjoyed writing stories about his own life and people and animals he had known. He had a love for the outdoors, particularly hiking and picnicking in the Suiattle River area.



He is survived by his children, Kurt (Tracy) Crossman of Burlington, Julie Oosterhof/Bob Sultini of Mount Vernon and Marie Larson of Everett, along with his sister, Barbara Skei of Mukilteo, 6 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.



Waiting for him in heaven are his spouse Donna, 2 sons, Willard and Richard Crossman, son-in-law John Oosterhof and 2 grandchildren, as well as 4 siblings. He was also preceded in death by many beloved pets.



At his request there will be a family gathering rather than a funeral. If desired, memorials can be made to a local animal shelter.



Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 24, 2019