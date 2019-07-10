

September 26, 1931 -

June 29, 2019



Clare Morse was a resident of Snohomish, WA for the past 55 years.



Clare was the daughter of Dan and Monica Sloan of Kent, WA.



Clare graduated from Kent-Meridian High School in 1949. She graduated from WSU in 1953 with a BA in Business Administration.



She met Jim Morse in 1954 on a blind date. They were married in 1955 at St Anthony's in Kent and made their first home in Bellingham, WA, while he attended WWU.



In 1964 they settled in Snohomish where Clare was kept very busy as a homemaker raising nine children. Clare also spent time preparing taxes for H&R Block.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, her parents and her sisters, Teresa Morris and Pat Farhar.



Clare is survived by their children, Kathie (Greg) Webber, Patricia Valentine, Tom Morse, Mariane (Colin) McLean, Caroline (Dan) Ferguson, Jim (Evelyn) Morse, Bill Morse, Joe (Vince) Morse, and Lisa (Jeff) Smith-Morse; 13 grandchildren; two great-grandsons; her sister, Jerry Love, and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.



Services will be on July 12, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Snohomish.



The Holy Rosary will be at 10:00 a.m. with a funeral mass at 11:00 a.m., reception to follow.



The burial will be at 3:00 p.m. at Bow Cemetery in Skagit County. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on July 11, 2019