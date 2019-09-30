|
|
January 24, 1925 -
September 19, 2019
Dad was born in Bayard, Nebraska to his parents George and Gladys Ricks. He was the oldest of 7 children. The family moved during the "dust bowl" to Asland, Oregon where he attended school.
At the start of WWII he joined the army to serve his country in Europe.
After the war he moved to Aberdeen, Wash. where he met the love of his life, Lois Milette. Dad and Mom started their life together November 12, 1946. They remained just as happy through their 73 years as the first day they met. They added to their family a son Jim and daughter Patti.
Dad was a long time amateur radio operator, HAM; his call W7SLF. Dad was an active HAM from 1952 until his passing.
Dad had a talent for fixing clocks, building an assortment of small cars and general tinkering in his shop.
Dad was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Ralph and Richard and sister Ida Johnson.
Dad is survived by Lois, Jim and Patti Van Limburgh, brother Ben, sisters Emma Magee and Edna Larson, 4 grandchildren and 6 great- grandchildren.
We will miss you, Dad.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Oct. 1, 2019