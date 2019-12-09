|
|
December 5, 1927 -
November 27, 2019
Passed away in Richland, WA at home of and holding hands with son Carl and daughter-in-law Anja the afternoon of November 27, 2019 and went to the open arms of his wife Marjean Liane (Jamison) deceased 2/23/2011.
He left behind sister Betty Jane (Norman) Hagen, brother Fred (Kay) Katwyk; daughter Kathy Anderson (Dave deceased 9/28/2010), son Carl (Anja) van Katwijk, son Kim (Linda) Katwijk, daughter Patricia (Terry) Blanchard, son Chester (Katrina) Katwyk, 22 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
Clarence was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to Hendrik van Katwijk and Louise Tschaggeny. He was the oldest of six children. He grew up in Salt Lake attending East, South and West high schools. He served during WWII in the Merchant Marines and Army receiving the Victory Medal and Army Occupation Medal Japan.
He met Marjean at Coconut Grove Dance Ballroom and dated for a year before eloping to Elko, NV. They first resided in Tacoma, WA, in 12'X16' log cabin with an outhouse while he was superintendent building McCord Airforce Base Enlisted Men's Club.
Returning to Salt Lake, him and his brother, Charley (deceased April 20, 2018) built houses. He went on to build apartments. He became a superintendent building churches, 31 in total, in Utah, Japan, Oregon, Texas, California, plus Seattle Church of Jesus Christ LDS Temple, 2 hospitals, 3 water treatment plants, 4 schools, many military buildings, 3 Boeing buildings (paint hanger, computer center, flight simulator center).
He was always willing to share his skills and knowledge to serve others. He was a skilled rock hound, lapidarist, stained glass artist, cabinet maker, river runner, hunter and conversationalist.
Clarence was active member of the church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He had a deep abiding testimony of Jesus Christ as his personal Savior, the restored gospel of Jesus Christ, and God's eternal plan of salvation. He served in the church in the BSA scouting program, building missionary in Japan 1962-66, Branch President Yokosuka, Japan Navy base, High Priest Group leadership, teacher in Sunday school and priesthood classes and Bishop Storehouse missionary.
He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Lucy, daughters Sandra & Lisa, brother Charley, sisters, Darlene & Beverly.
He will be missed for his gregarious personality having never met a stranger.
Services will be held 9:30am 9:30am, Thursday, Dec 12, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 1700 E. Hazel St., Mount Vernon, WA.
Interment will be at Tahoma National Cemetery 18600 SE 240th St. Kent, WA at 2:00pm. Please share your thoughts of Clarence and sign the online guest register at www.hawthornefh.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon
NOTE: Due to health reasons floral arrangement with lilies will not be accepted.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Dec. 10, 2019