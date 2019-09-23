|
|
January 5, 1933 -
September 17, 2019
Clarence O. Ward age 86, passed away September 17th, 2019 at his home in Mount Vernon.
He was born January 5th, 1933 in Yakima, WA.
A Celebration of Life will be held October 3, 2019, 3:00pm at Hawthorne Reception Room in Mount Vernon.
In lieu of flowers donation may be made in Clarence's name to Hospice of the Northwest or a charity of your choice.
Please share your thoughts of Clarence and sign the online guest register and read full obituary at www.hawthornefh.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Sept. 24, 2019