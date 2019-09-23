Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hawthorne Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1825 E. College Way
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
360-424-1154
For more information about
CLARENCE WARD
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for CLARENCE WARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CLARENCE O. WARD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CLARENCE O. WARD Obituary
January 5, 1933 -
September 17, 2019

Clarence O. Ward age 86, passed away September 17th, 2019 at his home in Mount Vernon.

He was born January 5th, 1933 in Yakima, WA.

A Celebration of Life will be held October 3, 2019, 3:00pm at Hawthorne Reception Room in Mount Vernon.

In lieu of flowers donation may be made in Clarence's name to Hospice of the Northwest or a charity of your choice.

Please share your thoughts of Clarence and sign the online guest register and read full obituary at www.hawthornefh.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CLARENCE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now