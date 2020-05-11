November 21, 1934 -
May 6, 2020
Clarice Louise (Harmon) Swayne beloved wife, mother and Grandmama passed into the arms of Jesus May 6, 2020 at the age of 85.
Born in Seattle, WA on November 21, 1934 to Fredrick & Martha (Wise) Harmon she was the third of four children: Harold (deceased), Robert and Brenton Lee (Sam)(deceased).
Clarice grew up on Queen Anne Hill and she graduated from Queen Anne High School 1953 (Go Grizzlies!). While attending Northwest Nazarene College (now University) she picked up the nickname 'Sadie' when her character in a play tackled her man on stage. She wasn't supposed to catch him, just chase him but "Sadie" got her man to everyone's amusement.
After graduating NNU 1956, she taught elementary school in rural Idaho. She married Philip H. Ness and they had three children: daughter Denise G. Ness and sons Daniel A. Ness and J Philip Ness. She was divorced in 1968.
Having always loved numbers Clarice went on to become a certified bookkeeper. She worked at the Darrington Hardware Store and then Seattle First National Bank. She stayed with what became Bank of America until her retirement in 1996. When you walked into the Kincaid St. Branch, she was the person who helped you balance your check book.
In 1977 Clarice married E. Michael Swayne and settled in the Skagit Valley.
Clarice enjoyed bowling and walking. When she went hunting with Mike, she called it "hiking carrying a gun". She was an accomplished and award-winning Toastmaster. One especially memorable speech she gave was about control top pantyhose and a vision of herself as half Dolly Parton and half Twiggy. She made quilts as art and gave them as gifts of love. The Mariners will continue to have an ardent fan as Clarice is rooting them on from heaven.
Seeing a need to help vulnerable people with their finances Clarice started a business called "Sadie's Downhome Budget Counseling Service." She helped blind and elderly folks make sure the bills got paid and she organized their finances. Clarice served as officer for 'Credit Women' (which became 'Credit Professionals') mentoring women with careers in finance.
Clarice loved Jesus and was actively involved in her church. She served as church treasurer at the Mount Vernon Church of the Nazarene for 30 plus years. She is fondly remembered as being a great Sunday School teacher to children and adults as well. Her lovely alto voice is joining the heavenlies now.
Clarice passed away after a prolonged battle with dementia following brain surgery.
Mike Swayne was married to Clarice for 44 years and would like to thank the many people who cared for his wife her last few years: the wonderful people at Skagit Valley Hospital, Eden Home Health, HomePlace, Hospice, Firefighters at Fire District 2 and Dr. Guanzon.
Clarice is survived by: E. Michael Swayne (husband), Denise G. Ness & Gary O'Neill (daughter & son-in-law), Daniel A. & Carol Ness (son and daughter-in-law), J Philip & Antonia Ness (son and daughter-in-law). Grandchildren: Paige R. O'Neill, Christian E. O'Neill, Emily Ness and Nathan Ness.
A Memorial Service will be scheduled later at the Mount Vernon Church of the Nazarene.
A private family graveside service will be held at Hawthorne Memorial Park, Mount Vernon, WA.
Please visit www.hawthornefh.com to share your thoughts and memories and sign the online guest register.
Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
