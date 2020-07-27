Cliff F. Butler, age 69, passed away Friday, July 24th surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.



He will be greatly missed, but never forgotten. His quick wit and generosity were felt by anyone that met him.



Cliff was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed hiking into various high lakes in the Cascade Mountains. He loved gardening, cooking, camping, and spending time with his wife and family.



He was born in Wenatchee, WA in 1951 and was raised in Lyman and graduated SWHS in 1969. After attending college, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam.



Upon returning home he met the love of his life, Cathy, and they just celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary. Together, they raised two children and created many wonderful memories with a large, extended family. He worked for the Skagit County Road Department for 43 years before retiring in 2014.



Cliff leaves behind his mother Amy Butler; wife Cathy; children, Ashlie and Ryan (Patricia); and grandchildren, Garett Butler, Callie Gutierrez, and Parker Gutierrez.



He also leaves behind three sisters, Gail Wood, Pam (Dyrk) Meyers, and Caren (Jim) Smith; many nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts, and uncles; and dear friends, Charley and Karen Sisson, Peggy Powers, and Tyke Thompsen.



There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. on Sunday, August 2nd, at Eagle Haven Winery in Sedro-Woolley.



Please join us and help us celebrate the life of an amazing man. Feel free to bring a funny story or fond memory to share. Due to COVID-19, the event will be outdoors and masks will be required.



"I have miles to go before I sleep." ~ Robert Frost

