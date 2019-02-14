Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Chapel - Anacortes
1105 32nd Street
Anacortes, WA 98221
(360) 293-3311
Resources
More Obituaries for CLIFFORD LIGHTLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CLIFFORD CLINTON LIGHTLE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CLIFFORD CLINTON LIGHTLE Obituary
August 19, 1925 -
February 6, 2019

Clifford Lightle, 93, formerly of Anacortes, died peacefully in Bellevue, WA on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.

He was born on August 19, 1925, the son of Joe and Hester (Hope) Lightle in Crowder, OK.

While serving in the Navy on Whidbey Island, Clifford, at age 18, wed his (child) bride, Norma, age 15, to whom he was married for 74 years, proving wrong the relatives who said, "Now there's one that will never last."

Wholesome living, a faithful spirit, patient kindness, diligence in responsibilities and a combination of gentleness and fortitude served him well throughout his life. He was a model of how to live gracefully as husband, father, grandfather and friend.

Clifford spent his working years as an auto mechanic, followed by many of his ample retirement years pulling his 5th Wheel throughout the country. But he could also build or fix most anything and leaves a partial legacy of 20 sturdily handcrafted doll houses in the world. He was not only loved, but liked by many.

Survivors include his wife Norma; son, Steve and his wife with two grandsons and their families; and daughter, Sharon with two granddaughters and their families.

Now Clifford, too, has "slipped the surly bonds of earth ... and touched the face of God."

Private burial service has already taken place.

To share memories of Clifford, please sign the online guestbook at www.evanschapel.com

Arrangements are in the care of Evans Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., Anacortes, WA.
Published in Anacortes American on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.