August 19, 1925 -

February 6, 2019



Clifford Lightle, 93, formerly of Anacortes, died peacefully in Bellevue, WA on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.



He was born on August 19, 1925, the son of Joe and Hester (Hope) Lightle in Crowder, OK.



While serving in the Navy on Whidbey Island, Clifford, at age 18, wed his (child) bride, Norma, age 15, to whom he was married for 74 years, proving wrong the relatives who said, "Now there's one that will never last."



Wholesome living, a faithful spirit, patient kindness, diligence in responsibilities and a combination of gentleness and fortitude served him well throughout his life. He was a model of how to live gracefully as husband, father, grandfather and friend.



Clifford spent his working years as an auto mechanic, followed by many of his ample retirement years pulling his 5th Wheel throughout the country. But he could also build or fix most anything and leaves a partial legacy of 20 sturdily handcrafted doll houses in the world. He was not only loved, but liked by many.



Survivors include his wife Norma; son, Steve and his wife with two grandsons and their families; and daughter, Sharon with two granddaughters and their families.



Now Clifford, too, has "slipped the surly bonds of earth ... and touched the face of God."



Private burial service has already taken place.



Arrangements are in the care of Evans Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., Anacortes, WA. Published in Anacortes American on Feb. 20, 2019