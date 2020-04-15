Home

Hawthorne Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1825 E. College Way
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
360-424-1154
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Viewing
1825 E. College Way
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
View Map
CLIFFORD L. GALLANGER

CLIFFORD L. GALLANGER Obituary

Clifford L. Gallanger, 86, of Mount Vernon, WA passed away peacefully in Olympia, WA on April 14, 2020.

A time of viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.

Hawthorne Funeral Home would like to make sure anyone coming to pay their final respects feels safe so we would ask you to call ahead and let us know what time you will be coming so that we can follow social distancing guidelines setup by Washington State. Please call us at (360) 424-1154. Thank you.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 16, 2020
