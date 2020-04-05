Home

Kern Funeral Home
1122 South 3rd Street
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
(360) 336-2153
CLYDE J. LOHMAN


1926 - 2020
CLYDE J. LOHMAN Obituary
January 16, 1926 -
March 31, 2020

Clyde J. Lohman, age 94, passed away peacefully at home in Mount Vernon, WA, on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

He was born on January 16, 1926 in Winnebago, IL.

Clyde served in the US Navy during World War II, and was a successful businessman and entrepreneur.

He and his wife, Mildred, lived in Salem Village in Mount Vernon and attended Salem Lutheran Church. Most important to Clyde was his faith in Jesus Christ, and his love for his wife and family.

He was preceded in death by his first wife of 63 years, Carolyn.

Clyde is survived by his wife of 9 years, Mildred, 5 children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

You may offer your condolences and share memories of Clyde to his family online at www.kernfuneralhome.com.

Memorials can be made to Salem Lutheran Church.

Arrangements are through Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 5, 2020
