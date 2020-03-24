|
July 8, 1933 -
March 14, 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Coleta "Cookie" Carpenter in Anacortes, Washington on Saturday, March 14, after a long battle with dementia. She was 86 years old.
Cookie was born on July 8, 1933 in Carnegie, OK to Gladys Beckham and Lewis Bass and grew up with her brother Delyon, in the era of WWII. Just before high school her family moved to San Antonio, Texas where she enjoyed all things Texan which included horseback riding, turquoise jewelry, cowboy boots, and square dancing (even dancing on the Houghman Hayride program sponsored by local radio station, WOAI).
It was in San Antonio that she met her life long love, Jim, and they were married August 25, 1951 on Treasure Island, California. Their romance lasted 70 years and together they raised two sons, Michael and Robert. Jim joined the US Coast Guard and they spent 27 years at various stations along the coast of the US from Alaska to Connecticut and even Rhodes, Greece. They were stationed twice in Juneau, Alaska and twice in Kodiak where Cookie took part in the local outdoor drama, "Cry of the Wild Ram".
Cookie and Jim retired to Anacortes in 1982 and their home in the Skyline community became a fixed location for their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She eagerly involved herself in the Anacortes community by joining bowling leagues and singing with the Sweet Adelines and The Harmonaires. During the Christmas season, you could often find her selling wood carvings at the annual Christmas bazaars. Their home was filled with her beautiful creations of jewelry, stained glass, wood carvings, and paintings that now fill the homes of her family with fond memories of her.
She is survived by her husband, Jim; sons: Mike (Louise) Carpenter and Robert Carpenter; grandchildren: Lydia (Brad) Kinnie and Paula (Quentin) Wagner; and 5 great-grandchildren: Cailyn and Ethan Kinnie; Elli, Jessalyn, and Owen Wagner. The whole family would like to say that they are very sad that Grandma Cookie has passed on and that she will be dearly missed.
Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service will be scheduled at a future date.
Published in Anacortes American on Apr. 1, 2020