February 17, 1950 -
December 9, 2019
Colleen Lucille Harker, 69, a lifelong Sedro-Woolley resident, passed away at home on Monday, December 9, 2019.
Colleen was born on February 17, 1950 in Sedro-Woolley, the daughter of James & Grace (Knuth) Draper.
She was raised and attended school in Sedro-Woolley, graduating from Sedro-Woolley High School with the class of 1968.
For many years Colleen was a dedicated stay at home wife and mother to her children. She later worked at the Skagit Casino as a slot host for over 20 years. She enjoyed playing the slot machines and playing Bingo.
Colleen is survived by her children, Marriah Dugger and husband, Shannon of Mount Vernon and John Harker and wife, Candice of Oak Harbor; five grandchildren, Markas Harker and Isaac Dugger and Bailey, Kyle and Ashley Harker; sister, Kathy Swihart and husband, Lee of Sedro-Woolley; two nieces, Amy Grenier and Jamie Everson and husband, Ken; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the American Lung Association.
Private family graveside services will be held at the Sedro-Woolley Union Cemetery.
Lemley Chapel
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Dec. 11, 2019