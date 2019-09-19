Home

Hawthorne Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1825 E. College Way
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
360-424-1154
CONNIE PETTIS
CONNIE ANNETTE PETTIS


1951 - 2019
CONNIE ANNETTE PETTIS Obituary
November 24, 1951 -
September 8, 2019

Our beloved Friend, Mother, Grandmother and Teacher; Connie Annette Pettis, of Sedro-Woolley WA, passed away peacefully on September 8th, 2019.

Connie was born in Shelton, WA on November 24th, 1951. She attended School at Anacortes and lived her entire life here in the Skagit Valley.

Connie's life was one of gracious servitude to her family, friends and Jesus. Always working around the house or in her "Secret Garden," She loved the simpler things in life. She and her husband Rex of 49 years owned Valley Bark and Topsoil and you would often see her loading trucks with the old backhoe with a big grin on her face. She enjoyed being Greema to all the grandbabies. Not having Rex at her side for the last 18 months was just too much for her. She is jumping for joy in the arms of all those she so desperately missed.

Connie Annette Pettis is survived by her Children Larry Pettis, wife Denice Pettis and Kari Barone, husband John Barone. Sister Brenda Stephens. Grand Children Katee Allen, Luke Pettis, Kameree Hearn, Nathan Allen, Jacob Pettis and Samson Pettis. Great-Grandchildren Isaiah Knapp, Nathen Allen Jr., Luanne Hearn and Gage Allen.

Connie was preceded in death by John Lloyd Dad, Esther Botts Mom, Norma Pettis Mom Rex Pettis Beloved Husband and Beth Ann Pettis Daughter.

Flowers may be given to Northwest Christian Church in Sedro-Woolley under "Donations" care of Connie Pettis. The Pettis, Allen, Barone, Stephens and Hearn Families wishes to thank the Prairie Fire Dept and all those who have been so kind hearted, considerate, and generous with their time, gifts and condolences through these very difficult times.

The Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday September 21st at 3:00PM at the North Cascade Christian Church in Sedro-Woolley. Pastor Steve Fish will be officiating. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Hawthorne Funeral Home.

Connie Pettis has touched so many people, please come and celebrate her life with us.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Sept. 20, 2019
