March 14, 1949 -
December 13, 2019
Connie Ahola was born to her parents Elmer and Geraldine Ahola in Everett, WA. She passed away in Mount Vernon after a two-year battle with cancer.
Connie was preceded in death by both her parents. Her infant brother Michael died in 1953 & her husband Malcolm in 2016.
She is survived by her daughter Allison (Kinnon) McDonell and grandchildren, Chloe, Parker and William.
Memorial Service in January will be announced on Connie's Facebook page.
