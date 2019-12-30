Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for CONSTANCE MUNSEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CONSTANCE M. MUNSEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CONSTANCE M. MUNSEY Obituary
March 14, 1949 -
December 13, 2019

Connie Ahola was born to her parents Elmer and Geraldine Ahola in Everett, WA. She passed away in Mount Vernon after a two-year battle with cancer.

Connie was preceded in death by both her parents. Her infant brother Michael died in 1953 & her husband Malcolm in 2016.

She is survived by her daughter Allison (Kinnon) McDonell and grandchildren, Chloe, Parker and William.

Memorial Service in January will be announced on Connie's Facebook page.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CONSTANCE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -