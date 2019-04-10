Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hawthorne Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1825 E. College Way
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
360-424-1154
For more information about
CORINNE LINDBERRY
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for CORINNE LINDBERRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CORINNE LOUISE LINDBERRY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CORINNE LOUISE LINDBERRY Obituary

April 21, 1926 -
March 28, 2019

Corinne Louise Lindberry passed away peacefully March 28, 2019 in Mount Vernon, WA.

She was predeceased by her loving husband Lloyd of 63 years.

Born in Everett, Washington on April 21, 1926, where she attended school and graduated. She was the oldest of two children. She was proud to be birthday twins with Queen Elizabeth II.

She is survived by four children. Lloyd Jr., David, Shari, and Carole, nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

Corinne worked as an LPN at Northern State Hospital for 20+ years, her clients loved her deeply and kept in contact with her after they had been released. She became a successful, and much sought-after Tupperware Rep.

Her funeral service will be held at Hawthorne Funeral Home and Memorial Park at 1pm Friday, April 12, 2019.

Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now