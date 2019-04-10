

April 21, 1926 -

March 28, 2019



Corinne Louise Lindberry passed away peacefully March 28, 2019 in Mount Vernon, WA.



She was predeceased by her loving husband Lloyd of 63 years.



Born in Everett, Washington on April 21, 1926, where she attended school and graduated. She was the oldest of two children. She was proud to be birthday twins with Queen Elizabeth II.



She is survived by four children. Lloyd Jr., David, Shari, and Carole, nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.



Corinne worked as an LPN at Northern State Hospital for 20+ years, her clients loved her deeply and kept in contact with her after they had been released. She became a successful, and much sought-after Tupperware Rep.



Her funeral service will be held at Hawthorne Funeral Home and Memorial Park at 1pm Friday, April 12, 2019.



Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.