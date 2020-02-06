Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hawthorne Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1825 E. College Way
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
360-424-1154
For more information about
CRAIG MITCHAM
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bayview Civic Hall
Resources
More Obituaries for CRAIG MITCHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CRAIG EDWIN MITCHAM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CRAIG EDWIN MITCHAM Obituary
December 30, 1947 -
February 1, 2020

Craig Edwin Mitcham, 72, of Mount Vernon, WA passed away peacefully on February 1, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.

Craig was born on December 30, 1947 in Spokane, WA to John and Carol Mitcham. He graduated from Shadle Park High School in 1966 and joined the Navy in 1967. Craig was stationed in Hawaii where he was an aviation mechanic during his time of service.

Craig married Linda Jensen in 1971. He also began working for Burlington Northern Railroad that same year. They raised two children and lived mostly in the Skagit Valley. Craig was an engineer for the railroad for 30 years.

Craig was never afraid to try something new. He was an avid golfer and fisherman. He dabbled in real estate, played the guitar and took sailing lessons. Craig got his pilot's license and also became a master gardener. He grew grapes and made his own wine. He never stopped learning and growing.

Craig was a dreamer, a loving and doting husband, and a fierce protector of his family. He loved spending time with his family and had a passion for fishing and crabbing. He loved music and gave that gift to all his grandchildren, buying them each an instrument to play.

Craig is survived by his mother Carol, wife Linda and his children Jeff (Anita) and Jenni (Dave). He is also survived by his grandchildren AnnaBell (Sam), Chandler, Janessa, and Kyla as well as his sisters Larinda (Bruce), Leslie (Craig) and Meagan (Brad).

Craig was preceded in death by his father John.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Bayview Civic Hall from 12:00pm to 2:00pm.

Donations can be made in memory of Craig to Hospice of the Northwest Foundation, 227 Freeway Drive Suite #A, Mount Vernon, WA 98273.

Share your thoughts and sign the online guest register at www.hawthornefh.com

Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CRAIG's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -