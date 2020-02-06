|
December 30, 1947 -
February 1, 2020
Craig Edwin Mitcham, 72, of Mount Vernon, WA passed away peacefully on February 1, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.
Craig was born on December 30, 1947 in Spokane, WA to John and Carol Mitcham. He graduated from Shadle Park High School in 1966 and joined the Navy in 1967. Craig was stationed in Hawaii where he was an aviation mechanic during his time of service.
Craig married Linda Jensen in 1971. He also began working for Burlington Northern Railroad that same year. They raised two children and lived mostly in the Skagit Valley. Craig was an engineer for the railroad for 30 years.
Craig was never afraid to try something new. He was an avid golfer and fisherman. He dabbled in real estate, played the guitar and took sailing lessons. Craig got his pilot's license and also became a master gardener. He grew grapes and made his own wine. He never stopped learning and growing.
Craig was a dreamer, a loving and doting husband, and a fierce protector of his family. He loved spending time with his family and had a passion for fishing and crabbing. He loved music and gave that gift to all his grandchildren, buying them each an instrument to play.
Craig is survived by his mother Carol, wife Linda and his children Jeff (Anita) and Jenni (Dave). He is also survived by his grandchildren AnnaBell (Sam), Chandler, Janessa, and Kyla as well as his sisters Larinda (Bruce), Leslie (Craig) and Meagan (Brad).
Craig was preceded in death by his father John.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Bayview Civic Hall from 12:00pm to 2:00pm.
Donations can be made in memory of Craig to Hospice of the Northwest Foundation, 227 Freeway Drive Suite #A, Mount Vernon, WA 98273.
Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 9, 2020