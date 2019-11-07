|
|
On November 3rd, 2019 Cynthia G. Fernandez, loving wife and mother, peacefully passed away at her home in Sedro-Woolley, Washington at the age of 67.
Cyndie was born in Hayward, California on June 21st 1952 to Fred and Aileen Phillips. She graduated from Sammamish High School in Bellevue, Washington, after which she attended Green River College in Auburn, Washington.
Throughout her life she enjoyed horse barrel racing, scuba diving, weightlifting, dancing and karaoke.
Her favorite hobby of all was painting. She loved oil paints and acrylics and made beautiful nature sceneries.
She also had a love for animals, especially for all of the cats in the neighborhood which called her house home.
Spending time with her girlfriends is something she treasured. She loved getting her nails painted with different designs, depending on the time of year it was or with her favorite event theme.
She married her husband, John Fernandez, on May 4th 2002. She always said "this is my Johnny", which meant she felt like the luckiest woman in the world to have found a love like theirs. Most people would say their love was something special, a once in a lifetime, blue moon, four leaf clover, hit it out of the park, type of love. It was something to be admired. They shared many special times together and were soulmates.
She was preceded in death by her mother Aileen and her father Fred.
She is survived by her husband John, her brother Todd Phillips, sister-in-law Susan Phillips, her daughters Stephanie Padgett and Danielle Fomo. Along with step-children, nephews, grandchildren and cousins.
A memorial will be held on November 16th, at the Sedro-Woolley Eagles at 5:00pm.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Nov. 8, 2019