Early on the morning of August 6th, 2020, Cynthia (Cindy) Erickson passed peacefully while she slept and joined our parents, Joe and Louise in heaven. Cindy was born July 22, 1958 and recently celebrated her 62nd birthday.



Cindy is survived by her brother and his wife, Steve And Cheryl Erickson, nieces Greta, Kirstin Stena, and Inga and two great nieces Kaleeka and Elsa. She is also survived by Uncle and Aunt Doug and Sue Carr and Cousins Tammy, Todd and Chris and their families. Other family include Cathy and Jeff Skodjie and lifelong friend and sister Roxy Romanelli.



(Roetcisoender) There are no plans for a ceremony and Cindy's ashes will be interned next to Mom, Louise at the Hawthorne Memorial Park off College Way in Mount Vernon. Instead of flowers the family requests donations to Washington Special Olympics be made in Cindy's name.

