October 13, 1934 -
September 28, 2019
Dale Emery McCalib, 84, a lifelong Skagit Valley resident, passed away on September 28, 2019.
Dale was born on October 13, 1934 in Lyman, WA, the son of John & Gladys (Bishop) McCalib. He was raised and attended grade school in Lyman then graduated from Sedro-Woolley High School with the class of 1953.
Dale worked in the telecommunications industry for over 40 years, working up and down the west coast as well as overseas for a variety of communication providers.
On September 2, 1955 he was united in marriage to Beverly Chamberlain and for over 55 years they made their home and raised their family in the Mount Vernon area, moving to Sedro-Woolley in 2016 to be closer to family and his precious great-grandchildren.
Dale was an avid outdoors-man who enjoyed going hunting, fishing and camping. He was also an active member of the Burlington Eagles, Skagit Muzzle Loaders and the Mount Vernon Centennial Celebration (marching with the group in the Rose Bowl Parade in 1976).
Dale is survived by his wife of 64 years, Beverly; his children, Mike McCalib and wife Kathleen, and daughter, Susan Straathof and husband Dick all of Sedro-Woolley, and son, Patrick McCalib of Poulsbo, WA; his grandchildren, Jason McCalib (Jodi), Corey McCalib, Ben Hyatt, Joanna Uribe (Carlos), Brian Straathof, Shannon Weston (Josh) and Erin McCalib (Terry), and eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Wayne Bishop and Doyle McCalib; two sisters, Betty Bradley and Mary Holmes and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Gladys and two daughters-in-law, Deanna McCalib and Kena McCalib.
The family would like to thank the staff at Birchview Memory Care in Sedro-Woolley for their care and support.
No services for Dale are planned at this time. Those who wish to make memorial contributions in honor of Dale, the family suggests they be made to Alzheimer's Research.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Oct. 2, 2019